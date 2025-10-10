China to impose fees on US ships in retaliation for American charges

Shafaq News – Beijing

China will begin on Friday charging new port fees on vessels linked to the United States, starting October 14, in a direct response to Washington’s upcoming maritime fees on Chinese ships.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the measure applies to ships owned or operated by US companies or individuals, those with 25% or more US equity, vessels flying the US flag, and ships built in the United States. The fees will be collected at the vessel’s first Chinese port of call per voyage, with a maximum of five charges per year.

Starting next week, US-linked ships will pay 400 yuan (about $56) per net ton, with the rate set to rise to 640 yuan ($89.8) in April 2026, 880 yuan ($123.4) in April 2027, and 1,120 yuan ($157) in April 2028. The ministry said the move was a countermeasure to American port charges that could cost large Chinese vessels over $1 million per trip.

Beijing condemned Washington’s actions as “clearly discriminatory,” warning that they would harm China’s shipping industry, destabilize the global supply chain, and “undermine international trade order.”

The new tariffs deepen economic tensions between the two powers as their 90-day trade truce, agreed in August, nears its expiration in early November. Both sides have already imposed retaliatory measures in sectors ranging from agriculture to technology and energy.

China has also emphasized its strength in shipbuilding, a sector where it now leads the world. Reuters reported that Chinese shipyards built more than 1,000 commercial vessels in 2024, while the US produced fewer than 10 — a gap that underscores Beijing’s dominance in global maritime manufacturing.