China: We will crush all foreign interference in Taiwan

Shafaq News – Beijing

On Wednesday, China warned it would “crush” any foreign interference in Taiwan following Japan’s announcement to deploy missiles near the self-governed island.

Speaking at a press conference, Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Peng Qingen declared that Beijing has both the resolve and the capability to defend its “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out military action to bring it under control, while Taipei insists its future must be decided solely by its people.

Peng also criticized Japan’s missile deployment as “extremely dangerous,” accusing Tokyo of heightening tensions and endangering regional stability.

The warning followed a Tuesday phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, during which, according to Beijing’s official readout, Xi asserted that Taiwan’s reunification with China remains “an integral part of the post-war international order.”