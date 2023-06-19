China and US Reach "Grounds of Understanding" in Talks, Says President Xi Jinping

Shafaq News/On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that talks between China and the United States had made significant headway, with "grounds of understanding" reached to alleviate strained relations. The announcement was made on the final day of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to China.
During an interview with the official Chinese television channel, President Xi expressed satisfaction with the progress made, stating that specific points had been addressed, leading to a mutual understanding. He viewed this as a positive development in the bilateral relationship.
Earlier today, Blinken met with China's chief foreign affairs official, Wang Yi. Following a three-hour closed-door session, Wang Yi emphasized the importance of choosing between cooperation and disagreement.
According to state broadcaster CCTV, Wang told Blinken that his visit occurred at a delicate juncture in China-US relations. He underscored the necessity of selecting between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation and disagreement. Wang stressed the urgency of reversing the deteriorating trend in bilateral relations and seeking a path to ensure soundness and stability, promoting harmonious China-US ties.
Regarding Taiwan, Wang Yi firmly asserted that China would not make any concessions, reiterating the United States' obligation to respect the one-China principle and China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
On Sunday, the United States and China agreed to intensify dialogue to mend relations that have reached historical lows. Blinken's visit marked the highest-ranking US official to visit Beijing in almost five years. During his trip, he engaged in candid discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, spanning over seven hours, including a dinner.
Both sides announced Qin Gang's agreement to visit Washington later. They also expressed their willingness to increase the number of flights between the two countries, which has been at its lowest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.