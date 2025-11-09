Vote-buying suspects busted in al-Anbar as special polls ongoing

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar (Updated at 13:20)

Security forces in Iraq’s al-Anbar province arrested two separate groups accused of buying and selling votes near polling centers on Sunday, as special parliamentary voting continues across the country.

A security source told Shafaq News that one group was apprehended near the “Al-Amjad” polling center in Ramadi, with a large sum of cash seized, while investigations continue to identify all involved and any links to wider attempts to influence voters.

In a second case, authorities arrested individuals in Khaldiya School, Al-Habbaniyah district, also accused of purchasing votes.

“The security forces will take all legal measures against anyone attempting to manipulate the electoral process or interfere with voters’ freedom, in order to protect the integrity of the elections,” he added.

The arrests occurred amid heightened security for Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections, with forces maintaining a visible presence around polling centers to ensure a fair vote. The special voting for the security, defense, and service sectors, as well as internally displaced persons (IDPs), kicked off at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday across 809 polling centers and 4,501 voting stations.

Ahead of the general elections on November 11, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has disqualified 848 candidates for violating electoral law and enforced strict campaigning rules to prevent voter coercion.

