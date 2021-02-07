Report

Kurdish Parties in Kirkuk failed to establish a census-based electoral list

Date: 2021-02-07T16:33:49+0000
Shafaq News/ An official source in Kirkuk, revealed today, Sunday, that the Kurdish parties in the governorate held a meeting to establish a census-based electoral list but failed in their quest, noting that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) did not attend the meeting.

The source, who requested to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that the Kurdish parties in Kirkuk held a meeting today, Sunday, at the headquarters of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Kirkuk, to discuss running for the Iraqi Parliamentary elections with a unified list that represents all the Kurdish parties, indicating that the Kurdistan Democratic Party was not invited to the meeting.

The source said that the meeting failed to establish a formation that represents the Kurdish parties in Kirkuk. The attendees agreed to reconvene in a final meeting to be next Tuesday at the headquarters of the Kurdistan Islamic Group in Kirkuk.

Reporters were not allowed to attend the meeting, and the attendees made no statements regarding the meeting's outcomes.

