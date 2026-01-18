IRGC detains alleged riot leaders in Khuzestan in southwestern Iran

Shafaq News– Tehran

On Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) arrested leaders and members accused of involvement in recent unrest in Khuzestan, southwestern Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC’s public relations department said that the detainees were implicated in “terrorist acts,” including the killing of civilians, the destruction of public and private property, and damage to religious sites, among them the shrine of Imamzadeh Mohammad in the Musa Al-Kadhim area.

Security agencies will continue to act firmly against any attempts to undermine stability, the statement added, stressing that public safety is a “red line” and that those arrested will be referred to the competent judicial authorities.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry arrested “terrorist cells”, which planned assassinations and sabotage against service infrastructure during the protests that began on December 28.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported 3,090 confirmed fatalities as of Saturday, in addition to 3,882 deaths still under review, more than 2,055 serious injuries, and 22,123 arrests.