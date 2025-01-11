Iran dismantles spy network linked to Gulf state

Shafaq News/ Iran successfully dismantled a spy network allegedly connected to the intelligence services of a Gulf state, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

The arrests were carried out by the intelligence unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC confirmed the operation concluded on Friday, following round-the-clock intelligence operations. The network was reportedly active in gathering information from sensitive centers within the province.

The statement further noted that all individuals involved were detained and handed over to judicial authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

Further details about the specific Gulf state allegedly linked to the network, or the nature of the intelligence the group was collecting have not been disclosed.