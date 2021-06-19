Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A helicopter carrying ballot boxes crashed in Khuzestan province, southwest of Iran

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-19T12:20:06+0000
A helicopter carrying ballot boxes crashed in Khuzestan province, southwest of Iran

Shafaq News/ Iranian media reported, on Saturday, that one person was killed and 11 were injured when a helicopter carrying ballot boxes crashed in Khuzestan province, southwest of Iran.

"The helicopter was carrying 12 people, one of whom was killed, and the others were seriously wounded," Fars news agency quoted the governor of Khuzestan, Qassem Soleimani Dashtaki as saying.

Dashtaki pointed out that the helicopter was heading to the capital, Tehran, to count the votes.”

It is noteworthy that helicopters were used to transport the ballot boxes due to rugged land in Dezful, Ahwaz Governorate.

related

Iran declares state of emergency

Date: 2020-10-09 11:57:18
Iran declares state of emergency

Iran attacked the Israeli ship; officials

Date: 2021-03-01 07:00:52
Iran attacked the Israeli ship; officials

Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, Reuters confirms

Date: 2021-05-07 15:20:27
Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, Reuters confirms

Iran still a threat, Pompeo said

Date: 2021-01-14 06:45:37
Iran still a threat, Pompeo said

Iran uses crypto mining to lessen impact of sanctions, study finds

Date: 2021-05-21 18:03:02
Iran uses crypto mining to lessen impact of sanctions, study finds

Iran expresses full readiness to hold the presidential elections, Official says

Date: 2021-06-05 07:22:22
Iran expresses full readiness to hold the presidential elections, Official says

Iran: no talks between Iran and US in Vienna

Date: 2021-04-06 14:35:47
Iran: no talks between Iran and US in Vienna

Iran to increase underground enrichment machines

Date: 2020-12-04 15:48:52
Iran to increase underground enrichment machines