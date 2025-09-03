Iraq showcases products at WorldFood Istanbul

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Istanbul

On Wednesday, Iraq presented national food and beverage products at the WorldFood Istanbul exhibition, Turkiye, with the country taking part through an official pavilion.

This year’s event features 1,417 companies from 40 countries across an area of 14,000 square meters, showcasing more than 3,300 brands of diverse food products.

Mustafa al-Ani, Director General of the State Company for Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services, told Shafaq News that the participation is part of efforts to support Iraq’s economic recovery, promote national industry, highlight the quality of Iraqi products, and expand access to new markets.

He noted that the Iraqi exhibits include carbonated drinks and juices, tahini and date syrup, spices, nuts, natural honey and honey-based products, packaged coffee, and other foodstuffs. The delegation also comprised 15 entities from both the public and private sectors.

The exhibition runs from September 2 to 5. The opening ceremony yesterday was attended by senior Turkish officials, including the ministers of trade, agriculture, industry, and technology, along with other government and economic figures.