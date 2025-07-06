Houthi leader: No compromise with US and Israel

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Sunday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, rejected “submission” to US and Israeli authority, arguing that such compliance results in loss and humiliation both.

In a televised speech, al-Houthi reiterated the group’s firm opposition to what he described as American and Israeli aggression in the region, vowing continued support for the Palestinian cause and alignment with “regional resistance movements,” a term often used to refer to Iran-aligned groups such as Hezbollah and Iraqi factions like Kataib Hezbollah.

Despite growing international criticism and media pressure, the Houthi leader affirmed that his group’s stance is “non-negotiable” and that it will continue its political and military activities in line with its declared objectives.