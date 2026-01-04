Israeli drone strike kills two in southern Lebanon

2026-01-04T17:39:47+00:00

Shafaq News– Beirut

An Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Sunday, killing two people, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health stated.

The Israeli army said it targeted a Hezbollah member in the Al-Jumayjimah area, without providing further details.

Lebanese media earlier reported that an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle dropped a bomb in the center of Odaisseh and fired several incendiary munitions on the outskirts of Aitaroun.

The strike comes despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024. Israeli forces continue to hold positions south of the Litani River and have carried out repeated attacks across Lebanon. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon says it has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 deaths and over 970 injuries.

