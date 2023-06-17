Iraq's Holdings of US Treasury Bonds Decline for Third Consecutive Month, Amounting to $35 Billion

Shafaq News/ Iraq's holdings of US Treasury bonds have decreased for the third consecutive month, reaching approximately $35 billion, according to the latest data from the US Treasury.

In April 2023, Iraq's holdings declined by $4.5 billion compared to the previous month's figure of $39.3 billion. However, when compared to the same period in 2022, Iraq's holdings have shown an 18.6% increase, which amounted to $28.3 billion.

Within the Arab region, Saudi Arabia holds the highest amount of US Treasury bonds, totaling $113.3 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates with $70.2 billion. Kuwait ranks third with $41.4 billion, Iraq occupies the fourth position with $7.061 billion, and Oman holds the fifth.

On a global scale, Japan maintains the highest holdings of US bonds, with a staggering $1.1272 trillion, followed by China with $868.9 billion. The United Kingdom holds the third position with $680.7 billion, and Belgium secures the fourth with $336.6 billion.