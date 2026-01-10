US hit ISIS positions in Syria

Shafaq News– Damascus

The US Army carried out several airstrikes targeting ISIS positions across Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

According to a statement, the raids were conducted under Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched on December 19, 2025, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, following a deadly ISIS ambush on December 13 that killed two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter near Palmyra.

No details were immediately available on the exact locations, casualties, or damage from the strikes.

Meanwhile, Syria’s national television reported that US helicopters targeted former ISIS sites in the Ayta and Shiha areas of the Al-Tibni desert in western Deir ez-Zor. Gunfire was also reportedly heard in the region during the operation.

استهدفت مواقع سابقة لتنظيم الدولة..أصوات رشاشات من بادية ناحية التبني غربي دير الزور وسط تحليق مكثف لطائرات أميركية في سماء المنطقة#نيو_ميديا_سوريا pic.twitter.com/Y8OCL591oK — تلفزيون سوريا (@syr_television) January 10, 2026

The United States maintains a limited military presence in Syria as part of the Global Coalition’s campaign against ISIS, with forces deployed mainly in the northeast and at the Al-Tanf base near the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border. Washington says the deployment aims to prevent an ISIS resurgence and support local partner forces.

