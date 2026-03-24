Iraq crowns Turkiye’s February 2026 tourism charts

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

More than 67,500 Iraqis visited Turkiye in February, making Iraq the top Arab source of tourists, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported on Tuesday.

According to the data shared, Algeria followed with 20,413 visitors, Saudi Arabia with 20,043, and Egypt with 14,365. Lebanon recorded 13,633 arrivals, Libya 11,488, Morocco 11,333, and Jordan 10,092. Tunisia had 9,205 visitors, while Kuwait registered 4,245, the lowest among Arab nations.

The Ministry attributed this trend to streamlined travel procedures, strong cultural ties, and economic links, which are drawing Iraqi families to Turkiye as a preferred destination for shopping, leisure, and holidays.