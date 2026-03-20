Oil exports via Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline steady at 250K bpd

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Oil exports from the Kurdistan Region via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline have stabilized at 250,000 barrels per day, following a period of suspension, a source at the North Oil Company said on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News that “export operations are proceeding regularly” at the agreed rates, within the framework of an agreement reached on March 17 between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Under the arrangement, output from Kirkuk will move together with production from fields in the Kurdistan Region through the pipeline connecting northern Iraq to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port.