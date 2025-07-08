Iraq moves to annul Kuwait maritime accord

Shafaq News - Baghdad

A full-quorum session to vote on annulling the maritime agreement with Kuwait over the Khor Abdullah waterway is in preparation, Iraq’s Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, MP Mukhtar al-Moussawi confirmed initial notice from the Parliament’s leadership for a session scheduled for July 13 or 14, estimating that over 90% of lawmakers would back the vote.

He further described the Khor Abdullah agreement as “never a binding treaty,” stressing that it was pushed through under murky conditions, and lacked both legitimacy and transparency.

Signed in 2012 and ratified in 2013, the agreement has drawn repeated criticism from several political blocs opposing what they consider “territorial concessions.”

In turn, political analyst Wael al-Rikabi regarded the upcoming session as a potential turning point, highlighting that lawmakers could either annul the deal or pursue legal measures through the United Nations or Security Council—actions seen in similar maritime disputes elsewhere.

Earlier today, Iraq’s President, Prime Minister, and Parliament Speaker agreed to advance legislation in line with a previous Federal Supreme Court ruling that found flaws in the original ratification of the Khor Abdullah agreement—an issue that also prompted six judges to resign in protest over alleged government pressure on the court.