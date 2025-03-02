Future of Gaza: Egypt's reconstruction plan is ready

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty announced that his country has completed drafting a plan for Gaza’s reconstruction.

At a joint press conference with European Union Commissioner for Mediterranean Affairs Dubravka Šuica, Abdel Aty explained that the plan would be presented for approval at an emergency Arab summit scheduled for Tuesday, stressing that it would not be shared with any foreign party before receiving approval from the summit.

"Once approved, we will begin working with all concerned parties to ensure the timely reconstruction of Gaza," Abdel Aty said, emphasizing Egypt’s commitment to leading the recovery efforts in the region.

The foreign minister also reiterated Cairo’s dedication to facilitating the second phase of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. "We are intensifying our efforts to bring about a lasting peace," he added.

Abdel Aty further condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to halt humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, calling it "unacceptable and impermissible." He pointed out that using aid as a means of collective punishment and starvation is “inhumane.”

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement concluded on Saturday, with Israel seeking an extension. However, Hamas is pushing for the second phase, which would effectively bring an end to the war.