Turkiye cuts all trade with Israel over Gaza

Shafaq news – Ankara

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned Israel, describing its recent military actions in the Middle East as “the clearest sign of a terrorist state mentality.”

In remarks delivered during an extraordinary session of the Turkish parliament, Fidan outlined a new set of measures suspending the bilateral economic relationship with Israel.

“Turkiye has cut all trade with Israel, does not allow Turkish ships to go to Israeli ports, and closed its airspace to Israeli aircraft,” Fidan announced, emphasizing that the events in Gaza constitute a profound stain on the global conscience.

“Atrocities committed in Gaza have been recorded as one of the darkest chapters in human history,” he added.

The minister’s comments follow an earlier statement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic.

“No safe shelter. Limited water, food and medicine. Famine declared.” the organization wrote on X, calling for the immediate delivery of aid and an end to hostilities.

#Gaza cannot wait. — Amy Pope (@IOMchief) August 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmia, director of al-Shifa Medical Complex, reported the emergence of a new virus in Gaza, marked by fever, joint pain, runny nose, cough, and prolonged diarrhea.

He noted that hospitals lack the diagnostic capacity to identify the virus, linking its spread to malnutrition, absence of clean water, and severe overcrowding in displacement camps.

The Health Ministry confirmed that Israel’s military campaign since October 7, 2023, has resulted in 63,025 Palestinian deaths and 159,490 injuries. The figures include at least 2,000 fatalities related to the search for food and more than 16,000 injuries, with famine and malnutrition responsible for 317 deaths, including 121 children.