OPEC: July oil production reaches 28.896 million bpd

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-13T07:33:33+0000
OPEC: July oil production reaches 28.896 million bpd

Shafaq News/ The oil production of the current OPEC members increased by 216 thousand bpd in July 2022 to reach 28.896 million bpd, supported by increased supplies from seven countries, including Iraq.

According to the OPEC’s monthly report, the increases were as follows:

• Saudi Arabia: +158 thousand bpd.

• The UAE: +48 thousand bpd.

• Kuwait: +47 thousand bpd.

• Iraq: +30 thousand bpd.

• Gabon: +14 thousand bpd.

• Equatorial Guinea: +13 thousand bpd.

• Nigeria: +6 thousand bpd.

• Venezuela: +49 thousand bpd.

• Angola: 19 thousand bpd.

• Iran and Libya: + 11 thousand bpd each.

• Congo: +6 thousand bpd.

• Algeria: +3 thousand bpd.

