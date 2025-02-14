Electricity demand: 4% jump by 2027

Shafaq News/ Global electricity demand is expected to grow by approximately 4% by the end of 2027, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In a report published on Friday, the IEA projected that about 85% of the growth in global electricity demand will come from emerging and developing economies, with China alone accounting for more than half of the increase, growing at an annual rate of 6% until 2027.

"Electricity demand in China has been growing faster than its overall economy since 2020, fueled by a power-hungry industrial sector and the rapid expansion of electricity-intensive activities like solar panel, battery, and electric vehicle manufacturing," the analysis concluded.

"The shift towards electricity-intensive industries is a significant trend," said Fatih Birol, the IEA's Executive Director. "We are seeing unprecedented growth in sectors like data centers and electric mobility, which underscores the need for more investments in clean energy."

The increasing use of air conditioning, data centers, and 5G networks has also contributed to this growth, he added.

India is expected to be a major driver of demand, contributing 10% of the global increase. "India's electricity consumption is surging due to rising incomes and greater adoption of cooling technologies," said Rajiv Mishra, an energy analyst in New Delhi. "We expect annual growth of around 7% through 2027."

The report also highlighted that low-emission energy sources, including renewables and nuclear power, are expected to keep pace with demand growth, continuing to outstrip coal's share in the power mix.

Solar power is set to become the second-largest low-emission source by 2027, after hydropower, while renewables as a whole are projected to surpass coal in electricity generation by 2025. The share of coal is expected to fall below 30% for the first time in a century, the IEA said.

The agency noted significant developments in the Arab region, particularly in Iraq, which has been working to diversify its energy sources. "Iraq is expanding its solar energy projects to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels," said Ahmed al-Sudani, an energy expert in Baghdad. "With new solar installations, Iraq aims to generate 10% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030."