Iran conducts missile tests in multiple cities

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran carried out missile testing activities on Monday in several cities across different regions of the country, according to Iranian state-linked media.

Fars News Agency reported that the tests were observed in Khorramabad, Mahabad, Isfahan, Tehran, and Mashhad, citing field observations and public reports, without disclosing details on the scope or objectives of the exercises.

The reported locations span western, northwestern, central, and northeastern Iran, including areas near the country’s borders with Iraq as well as major population and industrial centers deeper inside the country.

Iran has frequently used such exercises to demonstrate the reach and readiness of its missile forces across multiple regions. In January 2025, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps conducted large-scale naval drills in the Gulf that included the launch of artificial intelligence-guided missiles, according to Iranian officials.