Pakistan escalates: Top nuclear body summoned

Shafaq News/ The Indian Army said on Saturday that Pakistan was continuing its “blatant escalation” along the western border, accusing Islamabad of deploying drones and other munitions in ongoing cross-border attacks.

According to a military post on X, Indian air defense units intercepted and destroyed multiple "armed enemy drones" spotted over Amritsar, a holy city in the border state of Punjab.

In response, Pakistan announced that it had convened a meeting of its National Command Authority, the country’s top body overseeing nuclear weapons, following the series of airstrikes it carried out early Saturday against Indian military targets, including a reported missile storage facility in northern India.

Pakistan’s military said the strikes were part of a broader operation named “Bunyan Marsoos,” launched in retaliation for Indian “air-to-surface missile” attacks on three Pakistani airbases.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority announced the closure of national airspace from 3:15 a.m. local time (22:15 GMT) until noon (07:00 GMT) on Saturday due to the escalating hostilities.

Since Wednesday, approximately 50 people have been reported killed—33 of them in Pakistan—following India’s initial missile strikes, which it claimed were aimed at “terrorist camps” located in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.