China ships $8.8B in goods to Iraq in H1 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Beijing

China’s direct exports to Iraq reached $8.8 billion in the first half of 2025, reflecting a 9.3% year-on-year increase, according to a report released Thursday by Iraq Future Foundation for economic studies and consultancy.

Machinery and electrical equipment topped the list of Chinese exports, accounting for 23% of the total at $2.1B, up from $1.9B during the same period last year. Exports of electrical and electronic devices followed, rising sharply to $1.4B—15% of total exports—compared to $1B in H1 2024.

Chinese car exports to Iraq also soared, registering a 30% increase to $638 million, up from $490 million a year earlier. Combined, these three categories made up 47% of China’s total exports to Iraq in the first six months of 2025.

Despite this uptick in Chinese exports, overall trade between the two countries declined slightly. Bilateral trade stood at $26.6B, down 3.3% from $27.5B in the first half of 2024. Iraq’s exports to China, primarily crude oil, amounted to $17.7 billion.

The trade surplus in Iraq’s favor narrowed to $8.8B, marking a 21% decline from $11.3B in H1 2024.



