Spain restores full diplomatic ties with Iran

Shafaq News- Madrid

Spain reopened its embassy in Tehran and reinstated its ambassador to resume duties, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares underlined that Spain seeks to reduce tensions across the Middle East “by all possible means,” including engagement with Tehran, noting that the move reflects Madrid’s broader diplomatic approach to the unfolding situation.

He also accused Israel of violating international law and breaching the recently signed US–Iran ceasefire, warning that continued Israeli strikes risk undermining an already “fragile” truce.

La política exterior de España escoge democracia, derecho internacional, diálogo y paz.Esos son los valores de la sociedad española y nuestra guía en Gaza, en Líbano, en Ucrania, en Cuba, en Groenlandia o en Irán.@Congreso_Es pic.twitter.com/2l840dcOS9 — José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) April 9, 2026

Yesterday, Israel carried out massive strikes on Lebanon, with the Lebanese Health Ministry reporting the killing of 182 people and wounding 890.

Local media outlets also reported that Spain closed its embassy in Tel Aviv following the recent Israeli strikes, although no official confirmation or denial has been issued.

Spain has been among Western countries critical of the joint US-Israeli war on Iran. It previously restricted its airspace to aircraft involved in military operations, describing the strikes as reckless and unlawful.