US report indicates potential 2026 pressure on Iraq

Shafaq News – Washington

A US House of Representatives document on the draft National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calls on War Secretary Pete Hegseth to impose restrictions on funds allocated for Iraq in the 2026 budget unless the Iraqi government demonstrates credible steps to curb the influence of armed groups, including Iran-aligned factions such as the Badr Organization led by Hadi al-Ameri.

In section 1228, the report — which includes amendments to the bill — places conditions on up to 75% of funds designated for Iraqi security forces. The restrictions would remain in place until the War Secretary provides assurances to congressional defense committees that Baghdad has taken verifiable measures.

The document calls for a comprehensive effort to curb the influence of Iran-aligned groups in Iraq, emphasizing the need for credible and transparent disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration programs to reduce their operational capacity. It also underscores the importance of reinforcing the authority of the Iraqi prime minister as commander-in-chief, ensuring full control over the military and security apparatus.

In parallel, it demands rigorous accountability for any members of these militias or Iraqi security personnel who act outside the official chain of command, carry out attacks against US or Iraqi forces, or engage in unlawful and destabilizing activities, aiming to restore order, strengthen state institutions, and prevent external actors from undermining Iraq’s sovereignty.

The report notes that the War Secretary may issue a 180-day waiver if doing so serves US national interests, provided that a written justification is submitted to congressional committees outlining the steps being taken to meet the stated objectives.

Meanwhile, the restrictions do not apply to Iraqi security assistance allocated to Kurdish Peshmerga forces.