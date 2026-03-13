Cluster munitions hit Tel Aviv as Iran launches new missile waves

Shafaq News- Middle East

Cluster munitions from an Iranian missile struck areas of Tel Aviv on Friday, damaging several buildings after Tehran launched a new barrage toward Israel.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, bomblets from a cluster missile caused damage to multiple structures. The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said preliminary reports indicated a three-story building was hit in central Israel.

Fires were also reported in the town of Shoham near Ben Gurion Airport after another missile launch, while air-raid sirens sounded at Tel Nof Airbase south of Tel Aviv, according to Israel’s Home Front Command.

WATCH: Residential building in the central Israeli town of Shoham hit by a cluster munition from an Iranian missile pic.twitter.com/WVXMbswpzT — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 13, 2026

In Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched new waves of attacks under its campaign known as “True Promise 4.” Military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari said the operation targeted sites in Tel Aviv, northern Israel and US military locations in the region using a mix of drones and ballistic missiles, including Khorramshahr, Qadr, Emad, and Kheibar Shekan missiles. The IRGC said it had carried out the 46th wave of the operation against US and Israeli targets, claiming strikes on multiple locations in Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion and Shoham.

WATCH: Iranian ballistic missile’s warhead separates and releases cluster munitions over central Israel👉 Follow the latest with i24NEWS' live blog:https://t.co/89Vkjw4dAi pic.twitter.com/Vj5tMoe5Zr — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 13, 2026

Separately, IRGC aerospace commander Majid Mousavi said Iran launched 30 heavy ballistic missiles in what he described as the most intense operational strike against Israel so far, claiming the attack damaged Israeli aerial and space surveillance systems.

The escalation follows strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets beginning Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran.