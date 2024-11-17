Source: Explosion kills Peshmerga members, injures Iraqi soldiers in Iraq's Saladin

Shafaq News/ A blast killed and injured several Peshmerga members and Iraqi soldiers in Tuz Khurmatu, southeast of Iraq's Saladin Province, a security source reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News, “An explosive device, planted near an oil well in the Balkana area of Tuz Khurmatu, detonated as a joint military patrol of Iraqi army members and the 3rd Regiment, 20th Brigade, passed by.”

"The explosion injured three Iraqi soldiers and killed three Peshmerga members: Colonel Saman Saber Suleiman, Colonel Muhammad Handasi, and a soldier," he added.

Security forces have launched an investigation to identify those behind the bombing and implemented measures to strengthen security in the area.