BREAKING: Trump declares himself the 47th president of the United States

Shafaq News/ Donald Trump has claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential election, declaring himself the 47th president after securing 267 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

In a statement following his “victory,” Trump thanked his supporters, saying, “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president.”

With key battleground states such as Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin still in play, Trump’s lead continues to grow. As of now, he holds a commanding 64.7 million votes (51.2%) in the popular vote, while Harris has garnered 59.9 million votes (47.4%).

Republicans are also poised to secure both chambers of Congress, strengthening the prospects for Trump’s legislative agenda.

This is an updated story..