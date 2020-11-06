Trump’s spiritual adviser leads prayers calling for his re-election

Shafaq news/ Donald Trump looks increasingly likely to lose the US presidential election to challenger Joe Biden, with the Democrat just six Electoral College votes shy of the 270 he needs to claim victory and four states still to declare their results.

His supporters have meanwhile picketed a ballot-processing facility in Maricopa County, Arizona, echoing the president’s unsubstantiated warnings that the election is being “stolen” by Democrats.

But perhaps the most extraordinary effort to turn the tide back in Mr Trump’s favour has come in Orlando, Florida, where the president’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, led a marathon prayer service at the New Christian Destiny Centre, calling on the almighty for divine intervention in the presidential race.

In a video widely circulated on social media by Right Wing Watch, the “prosperity gospel” pastor can be seen denouncing the “demonic confederacies” working against Mr Trump and declaring that “angels from Africa, from South America” are coming to his aid.

“For every enemy that is aligned against you, let there be, that we would strike the ground,” Ms. White intones from the megachurch pulpit.

“You will give us victory. I hear a sound of abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of shouting and singing. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory.”

She continues; “The Lord says it is done. The Lord says it is done. The Lord says it is done. For I hear victory, victory, victory, victory. In the corners of heaven. In the corners of heaven. Victory, victory, victory, victory, victory, victory.”

“They’re coming here. They’re coming here. In the name of Jesus. From South America, they’re coming here, they’re coming here, they’re coming here, they’re coming here, they’re coming here.

“From Africa. From South America. Angelic forces. Angelic reinforcement. Angelic reinforcement. Angelic reinforcement. Angelic reinforcement.”

Ms White has been associated with Mr Trump since at least 2002 when he reportedly saw her preaching on television and phoned to congratulate her on her performance.