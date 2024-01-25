Donald Trump Vs Michelle Obama in 2024 US elections? Reports say former first lady could replace Joe Biden

Shafaq News/ Recent reports in the US media suggest that former US First Lady Michelle Obama may enter the 2024 presidential election, setting the stage for a potential showdown with former US president Donald Trump. Speculations have been rife after Cindy Adams' column in the New York Post and longtime Trump adviser Roger J. Stone Jr predicting the same.

"I continue to predict — as I have for well over two years — that Michelle Obama will be the Democrat Party Nominee for President in 2024," Roger J Stone Jr, the longtime adviser to Donald Trump posted on social media a week before the Iowa caucuses.

Adams dismisses incumbent US President Joe Biden as the next potential president citing his purported reluctance to debate and challenge in delivering pre-written scripts.

In her article, she contends, "Biden won’t debate. Can’t. Our codger-in-chief cannot even read the prewritten script in front of him fast enough to pronounce the words. So, forget him, which most of us already have."

Adding weight to the speculation, Adams pointed to Michelle Obama's expressed apprehension about the 2024 election outcome in a podcast interview.

The columnist suggests that Obama's concerns were not a mere casual remark but a strategic move, noting that she has sent a survey to Democratic Party leaders gauging their support for her potential candidacy.

The New York Post reveals that over a year ago, during the summer of 2022, Michelle Obama allegedly met with prominent hedge CEOs in NYC, declaring, "I am running, and I am asking for your support."

Adams interprets this as a sign that the Obamas are subtly encouraging Joe Biden to step aside.

She remarks, "Obama’s quietly angling for Joe to go. He’s weaseled up to this for a few weeks. Mouths aren’t talking. But mouths are knowing."

Megyn Kelly also weighs in

Former Fox News personality and political commentator Megyn Kelly also weighed in on the speculation stating that Michelle Obama possesses more political talent than Joe Biden.

While Kelly remains sceptical about the former first lady's potential bid, she points to Obama's recent podcast interview as a hint, stating, "She has nothing to promote. She has no book, she has no event, so that means she called them and said, ‘I have something to say’."