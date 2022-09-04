Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Joe Biden "An Enemy Of The State": Donald Trump Hits Back

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-04T06:08:55+0000
Joe Biden "An Enemy Of The State": Donald Trump Hits Back

Shafaq News/ US Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home.

Making his first public appearance since the August 8 raid, Trump said the search was a "travesty of justice" and warned it would produce "a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen."

"There can be no more vivid example of the very real threats from American freedom than just a few weeks ago, you saw, when we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history," Trump said.

His suggestion that the Biden administration had overseen the raid goes against long-standing protocols which see the Justice Department and the FBI act independently of the White House.

Trump told cheering supporters at the rally in the city of Wilkes-Barre that the "egregious abuse of the law" was going to produce "a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen."

Trump also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters.

"He's an enemy of the state. You want to know that," Trump said.

"Republicans in the MAGA movement are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy," he continued, alluding to his Make America Great Again movement.

"We are the ones trying to save our democracy, very simple. The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right," he added.

related

Trump’s spiritual adviser leads prayers calling for his re-election

Date: 2020-11-06 07:53:06
Trump’s spiritual adviser leads prayers calling for his re-election

Biden announces ban on Russian energy imports

Date: 2022-03-08 17:28:39
Biden announces ban on Russian energy imports

Biden blames Russia for price hikes, doesn’t change view on human rights in KSA

Date: 2022-06-04 06:54:13
Biden blames Russia for price hikes, doesn’t change view on human rights in KSA

Joe Biden’s remarks about being “shot at” in Iraq, Politifact

Date: 2021-02-09 09:06:52
Joe Biden’s remarks about being “shot at” in Iraq, Politifact

Biden orders airstrikes on Iran-backed factions near Iraq-Syria border in response to UAV attacks

Date: 2021-06-28 05:36:45
Biden orders airstrikes on Iran-backed factions near Iraq-Syria border in response to UAV attacks

Twitter bans an account linked to Iran's supreme leader

Date: 2022-01-15 16:30:30
Twitter bans an account linked to Iran's supreme leader

Biden disputes Saudi account of Khashoggi murder discussion

Date: 2022-07-18 12:49:39
Biden disputes Saudi account of Khashoggi murder discussion

Iraq troop withdrawal was Austin’s failure — and Biden’s

Date: 2020-12-12 11:18:52
Iraq troop withdrawal was Austin’s failure — and Biden’s