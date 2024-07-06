Biden's campaign shaken by viral debate lapse

Shafaq News/ The lapses of US President Joe Biden continue these days despite his attempt to save his political future after the disaster of the debate that brought him together with his rival, Donald Trump.

Joe Biden said during a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday, “I’ll beat Donald Trump, I will beat him again in 2020.”

After a long pause, he added, "Oh, and by the way, we’re gonna do it again in 2024!"

Social media caught on very quickly to his verbal gaffe, and the footage of it went viral on X.

Former Trump campaign operative Steve Cortes wrote, "Joe Biden has no clue what year it is."

Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election, faces an uphill battle to achieve victory in 2024, as pressure increases on him to withdraw from the race after a disastrous performance in the debate last week on June 27, which cast a shadow over his election campaign.

According to Democratic allies, Biden should campaign more vigorously to prove he can carry out a second term.

Biden even spoke regarding his age. "You think I'm too old to restore Roe v. Wade to all the land? You think I'm too old to ban assault weapons again? To protect Social Security and Medicare?" he asked the people, receiving a response, "No".

Currently, Biden is 81 years old, while Trump is 78 years old. According to a poll conducted by a New York Times and Siena stated 74% of voters considered Biden as too old for the job.

Then he went on to ask the audience if he was too old to defeat Trump, to which audience replied, "No!"

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden addressed his debate night performance in an interview with a local radio station in Wisconsin, saying he "made a mistake."

CNN talked to more than two dozen current and former Democratic officials, donors, and longtime Biden allies. Many of them say they have already made up their minds that the president should quit his campaign, a decision some of them think he needs to announce this week.