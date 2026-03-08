Dozens of US and Israeli drones downed over Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down three US MQ-9 drones and 74 Israeli drones, including Hermes 900, Hermes 450, and Heron models, as the conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel intensifies.

In a statement, the IRGC confirmed that an intact Hermes 900 drone was delivered to Iranian experts, while an Orbiter 4 reconnaissance drone was destroyed over Isfahan. Most missiles used so far belong to the first and second generation, the IRGC added, noting that “long-range advanced missiles, rarely deployed until now, will be used in the coming days.”

Iran’s army also carried out suicide drone strikes targeting sites in Haifa and Tel Aviv, as well as US facilities at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, striking weapons depots, defensive positions, cyber intelligence sites, and living quarters.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported hitting over 400 targets in western and central Iran over the past 24 hours, including ballistic missile launchers and weapons production sites.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع هاجم أكثر من 400 هدف في غرب ووسط إيران⭕️استكمل سلاح الجو شن موجة غارات واسعة طيلة الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية في غرب ووسط إيران حيث تمت مهاجمة أكثر من 400 هدف للنظام الإيراني الإرهابي ومنها منصات صواريخ بالستية ومواقع انتاج وسائل قتالية. ⭕️منذ بداية عملية… pic.twitter.com/14MBUGV4ID — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 8, 2026

Wide-ranging Israeli air operations also struck facilities in Isfahan storing F-14 fighter jets and radar and air defense systems. In a post on X, Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee noted that the strikes followed the destruction of 16 Quds Force aircraft at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, part of efforts to strengthen Israeli control of the skies over Iran.