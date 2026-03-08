Trump: Oil price surge worth ending Iran nuclear threat

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump defended rising oil prices linked to the war with Iran, describing them as a temporary cost for global security.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that the increase represents “a very small price to pay” for the safety and peace of the United States and the world, noting that the prices will drop rapidly “when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over.”

The remarks came after Brent crude surged during trading by as much as $18.35 to reach $111.04 per barrel, while US crude climbed above $108 amid fears of supply disruptions in the Gulf and rising risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.