US-Israeli strike damages industrial irradiation facility in Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

A US-Israeli strike on March 7 damaged a gamma-ray sterilization facility in Isfahan with no radioactive contamination detected, while two sites were targeted in Qom, Iran’s Nuclear Safety System Center said on Sunday.

According to the deputy head of political security in Qom province, one strike targeted areas was near Shahid Sadooghi Street and Amin Street, while the second site was the Qom Industrial City for Printing and Publishing.

Earlier today, the Israeli army said it had targeted the command and operations building of the Khayyam satellite, used for intelligence purposes, as well as a complex belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ground forces and a base affiliated with the Basij forces in Tehran.

צה״ל השלים גלי תקיפות נוספים בטהרן: הותקפה מפקדת החלל והלווינות של משמרות המהפכה ו-50 בונקרים שאחסנו תחמושתצה"ל ממשיך להעמיק את הפגיעה בכלל מערכיו ויכולותיו של משטר הטרור האיראני. חיל האוויר בהכוונת אמ״ן, השלים מספר גלי תקיפות נוספים לעבר עשרות תשתיות של משטר הטרור האיראני… pic.twitter.com/bgD97nprxh — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 8, 2026

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a series of airstrikes on targets in Iran, including the capital Tehran, causing significant damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several IRGC and army commanders. Iran responded to the US-Israeli strike, triggering widespread regional repercussions affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.