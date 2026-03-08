Iraqi judiciary instructs Erbil court to detain Mishaan Al-Jubouri

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council on Sunday instructed the Erbil Court of Appeal to enforce an arrest warrant against former Iraqi lawmaker Mishaan Al-Jubouri following a complaint filed by Taqaddum (Progress) Party leader Mohammed Al-Halbousi.

An official document from the Judicial Supervision Authority indicated that the request stems from a judicial decision establishing a joint committee between the federal Supreme Judicial Council and the Kurdistan Region Judicial Council to coordinate the enforcement of court rulings, including arrest warrants and suspect transfers.

The Third Al-Karkh Investigation Court ordered the warrant under Article 430 of Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, directing security authorities to detain Al-Jubouri and transfer him to the court.

On Friday, Al-Jubouri refused to appear before the court, accusing Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan of targeting him.