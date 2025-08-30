Kyiv dismisses claims of drone training in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Embassy in Iraq rejected claims that Kyiv is involved in training individuals on drones for illegal use in the Kurdistan Region.

The accusations stemmed from televised confessions alleging that a technical team involved in a plot to assassinate Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani had received specialized training in Ukraine on constructing suicide drones.

In a statement, the embassy described the allegations as “blatant disinformation with no factual basis,” adding that the circulation of such reports is aimed at discrediting Ukraine and its leadership.

It urged media outlets to rely exclusively on official and verified information and to avoid spreading unsubstantiated claims.