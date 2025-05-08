+15 raids in Nabatieh: Israel strikes Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes on southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh District, Lebanese media reported on Thursday.

At least 15 raids reportedly targeted the outskirts of Ali al-Taher, a rural area situated between Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Tibnit, and Kfar Rumman. The strikes killed one civilian and injured eight, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the operation, stating that the Israeli Air Force hit a Hezbollah command site in the Mount Beaufort (Shqif) area. He claimed the location managed the group’s fire and air defense systems and formed part of a strategic underground network.

Meanwhile, Israeli jets maintained a presence in Lebanese airspace, circling above western and central regions, including Beirut and its southern suburb (Dahieh).

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the strikes as a “direct violation” of Lebanese sovereignty and a breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. “The government will not relent in pursuing the full withdrawal of Israeli forces.”

Despite the ceasefire agreed on November 27, Israeli strikes have persisted, with over 3,000 violations reported by Lebanese authorities—most concentrated in the country’s south and east.

On Wednesday, an Israeli drone strike hit Majdelzoun, another town in southern Lebanon.

This is a breaking story...