Shafaq News/ Southern Lebanon witnessed a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas in the region, Lebanese media reported on Sunday.

According to the media, strikes targeted areas near Al-Qulaylah in the Nabatieh district and Ansar in Tyre district. Additional raids were reported in Jannata, Barish, and Maaroub in Tyre district. The extent of damage and possible casualties remains unclear.

This is a breaking story…