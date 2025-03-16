Israeli drone strikes kill two in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Meiss El Jabal on Sunday morning, killing one person.

The attack came just hours after another Israeli airstrike struck a car in Yater, also in southern Lebanon, killing one person and wounding another, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health confirmed that one person was killed and another injured in the Yater strike, which occurred around 2 a.m. local time when an Israeli drone fired a guided missile at a four-wheel-drive BMW X5 in the Bint Jbeil district.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the Israeli military had assassinated a Hezbollah operative in an attack in southern Lebanon earlier in the day. Hezbollah has not commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, Al-Manar TV, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that Israeli forces were digging a long trench along the western side of the road leading from Houla toward the Israeli military post at Al-Abbad. The trench, it said, was being reinforced with metal fencing inside Lebanese territory near Houla, effectively placing the area under Israeli control beyond five designated border points.

"This aggression by the enemy is happening under the watch of UNIFIL and the deployment points of the Lebanese Army," Al-Manar reported.