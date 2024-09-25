Body of Iraqi youth and dozens of injured Lebanese arrive at Baghdad Airport following Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The body of an Iraqi youth who was killed in Lebanon arrived at Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday evening, a source confirmed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the body of Zoulfikar Durgham al-Jabouri, who died in the Israeli bombardment in Lebanon, arrived this evening." He added that "the victim's relatives were present at the airport to receive the body."

On Tuesday, Iraqi state television reported that several Iraqi citizens had been injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs. The director of the Iraqi news channel’s office in Beirut, Amin Nasser, confirmed that a number of Iraqi citizens were injured in the attack.

Earlier, a source at Baghdad International Airport informed Shafaq News that between 50 and 70 wounded Lebanese, along with their companions, had arrived in Baghdad at 9:00 PM to receive treatment in al-Ataba al-Hussainiya hospitals.

The source noted that the wounded were received by a committee from al-Ataba and transferred to its hospitals, with another group of wounded expected to arrive at an unspecified time.

Earlier today, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported that 51 people were killed, and over 95 were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting southern and eastern Lebanon.

According to the ministry, Israel has killed at least 569 people, including 50 children and 94 women, in airstrikes across Lebanon since September 23. The attacks have also wounded at least 1,835 Lebanese civilians.