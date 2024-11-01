Israeli airstrikes destroy buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs, casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli airstrikes leveled dozens of buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Israeli warplanes conducted ten intense airstrikes targeting various areas in southern Beirut. “The strikes caused massive destruction in the targeted neighborhoods, with several buildings leveled and fires breaking out across the affected areas, marking Israel’s first attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs in nearly a week.”

The Israeli army reportedly issued warnings to residents of these buildings, however, they were issued just minutes before the rocket attacks, leaving no time for civilians to evacuate.

Another airstrike targeted a residential apartment in the Ain El Rummaneh district in Aley, Mount Lebanon, while Lebanese media confirmed casualties and injuries from Israeli shelling in the town of Qmatiyeh in the same region. Many displaced resorted to these areas.

The intensive Israeli strikes on Lebanon persist, following an attack on Thursday that hit areas around the city of Baalbek and a nearby village in eastern Lebanon.

For its part, Hezbollah launched a series of targeted strikes against Israeli forces and positions including rocket and artillery barrages in various locations, including Wadi al-Khiam, Karmiel settlement, Yiftah settlement, Kawakh area of the Houla Plain, Ramim barracks, Krayot cluster of settlements, Zar'it barracks, Avivim settlement, Yarka storage facilities, al-Maslakh district, Manara settlement, Maroun al-Ras, and Metula.

Additionally, Hezbollah's air defense units engaged a Hermes 450 drone over Lebanon’s western sector, forcing its retreat.

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli-Lebanese border has seen near-daily exchanges of fire, as Hezbollah opened a “support front” for the Gaza Strip.

Since September 23, Israel has significantly ramped up its operations, conducting lots of airstrikes daily on different areas across Lebanon, claiming to target “Hezbollah strongholds.”

The ongoing bombardment has killed over 2867 people, including women and children, and injured 13047 others, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health revealed.

On the other hand, Hezbollah confirmed the elimination of 95 Israeli troops and the wounding of 900 others, including military officers and soldiers.

Moreover, Hezbollah fighters destroyed 42 Merkava main battle tanks, four armored D9 bulldozers, two Humvees, an armored vehicle, and an armored personnel carrier (APC). The Resistance's Air Defense Force also downed three Hermes 450 drones and two Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).