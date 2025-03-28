Lebanon army: Rocket site located after Israeli attack on Beirut suburb

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Army located the launch site of two rockets fired toward Israel, hours after Israeli airstrikes reached Beirut’s southern suburb, the military revealed on Friday.

According to the army’s statement, the rockets were launched from Qaaqaaiyet El-Jisr in Nabatieh, north of the Litani River. Authorities have opened an investigation to determine those responsible.

The army accused Israel of using the rocket fire as pretext to escalate its operations, denouncing the strikes as a “blatant and repeated violation” of Lebanese sovereignty and international law.

Lebanese Armed Forces reported coordinating civilian safety in affected areas, urging residents to follow official guidance. They also confirmed continued surveillance along the southern border, pledging to take necessary measures to preserve stability.

العدو الإسرائيلي يصعّد اعتداءاته على لبنان متذرعًا بإطلاق صاروخين من الأراضي اللبنانية نحو الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلةصدر عن قيادة الجيش - مديرية التوجيه البيان الآتي:صعّد العدو الإسرائيلي اعتداءاته على لبنان متذرعًا بإطلاق صاروخين من الأراضي اللبنانية نحو الأراضي الفلسطينية… pic.twitter.com/CuXCkJY8Oh — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) March 28, 2025

Earlier, Israel struck a building in Hadath neighborhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs, after the Israeli army’s spokesman Avichay Adraee posted an alert on X, highlighting the targeted building and advising civilians to maintain a distance of at least 300 meters “for their safety.”

Israeli military confirmed responsibility for the strike, claiming it targeted a Hezbollah drone storage site within the building.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع هاجم بنية تحتية لتخزين طائرات مسيرة تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية بنية تحتية لتخزين طائرات مسيرة لحزب الله الإرهابي تتبع للوحدة الجوية فيه (الوحدة 121). 🔸لقد وضع حزب الله هذه البنية… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 28, 2025

The airstrike was the first to hit Beirut’s southern suburbs since a ceasefire agreement took effect.