Iraq's caretaker premier backs Ali al-Zaidi in first meeting since nomination

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Caretaker PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Tuesday with Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi, reaffirming his commitment to a peaceful transfer of power in line with constitutional and democratic mechanisms.

The meeting, the first between the two since al-Zaidi's nomination, covered developments in Iraq and the region. Al-Sudani called for a government defined by competence and the capacity to manage crises, stressing that the current phase demands “unity among all national parties.”

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Al-Zaidi was nominated on Monday by the Coordination Framework following the withdrawal of both al-Sudani and State of Law coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki from contention. He now has 30 days to present his cabinet to parliament for a confidence vote.