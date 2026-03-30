No casualties sustained in multiple PMF base attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) reported no casualties after a series of attacks hit its positions in Babil and Al-Anbar provinces.

Security sources previously told Shafaq News that the PMF’s 45th Brigade, based in the Jurf Al-Nasr area of Babil province, came under three airstrikes. A separate strike hit a position linked to the 27th Brigade in the Al-Karamah district, east of Al-Anbar province.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.