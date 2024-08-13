Iraq's Northern Technical University to launch first cyber security college

Shafaq News/ The Northern Technical University (NTU) will establish Iraq’s first cybersecurity and artificial intelligence college, the university announced on Tuesday.

The new college will be part of the Mosul Technical College, with the Iraqi Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry having approved the plan.

"This college is crucial for equipping Iraq with the skilled workforce needed to manage critical sectors," said NTU President Alia Ali al-Attar.

The university is also expanding its offerings in Kirkuk, adding departments in medical equipment engineering, occupational safety and health, mechatronics engineering, forensic evidence techniques, and network and computer programming.

UNESCO is supporting the university's expansion plans, including the establishment of a department dedicated to preserving Nineveh’s architectural heritage.

Established in 2014, NTU has become a leading provider of technical education in northern Iraq with eight colleges and six technical institutes.