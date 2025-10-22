Louvre reopens after €88M royal jewels heist

Shafaq News – Paris

The Louvre Museum reopened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, three days after a heist in which royal jewelry valued at €88 million were stolen.

The reopening coincided with museum director Laurence des Cars’ appearance before French lawmakers to explain how the robbers managed to breach one of the world’s most secure cultural landmarks.

According to the French police, the theft occurred on Sunday morning between 9:30 and 9:40 am, when a group of unidentified suspects used a freight elevator and a small electric saw to access a gallery displaying pieces once belonging to Napoleon and French royalty. The thieves escaped on motorcycles parked near the Seine River, where construction work provided cover for their entry and exit.

French media reported that nine out of 23 displayed items were stolen, including brooches, necklaces, and crowns. Investigators believe the operation was likely carried out by a network linked to organized crime.