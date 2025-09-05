Leader Barzani affirms France’s support for Kurdistan remains steadfast

Shafaq News – Paris

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Friday praised France for its enduring support of Kurdistan and its people, stressing that this commitment has remained consistent under successive governments in Paris.

His remarks came during the inauguration of “Peshmerga Passage” in the French capital, a street dedicated to Kurdish forces for their role in the fight against ISIS, marked with a commemorative plaque honoring their sacrifices.

Calling the event “a historic day,” Barzani highlighted the Peshmerga’s “sacred mission,” noting that nearly 12,000 fighters were killed or wounded in battles against terrorism. He also underlined Kurdistan’s role as a center of peaceful coexistence, emphasizing that the Peshmerga are part of Iraq’s defense system and continue to protect the country from extremist threats.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo described the ceremony as “very special,” citing the city’s close ties with the Kurdish Institute of Paris. Naming the passage after the Peshmerga, she said, reflects France’s respect for their sacrifices and their place in the Kurdish struggle.

France’s partnership with the Kurds dates back decades, beginning with its role in protecting Kurdish civilians after the 1991 uprising against Saddam Hussein, when Danielle Mitterrand, wife of then-President François Mitterrand, visited Kurdistan and brought international attention to their plight.

Since then, Paris has remained a key political and humanitarian ally, particularly during the war against ISIS, and continues to advocate for Kurdish rights within the European Union and on the international stage through cultural and political institutions, including its collaboration with the Kurdish Institute of Paris.