French police arrest suspect in school stabbing

Shafaq News – Paris

On Wednesday, French police arrested a young man suspected of stabbing a teacher and a student at a high school in Antibes, southern France.

The teacher, 52, sustained serious abdominal injuries, though her life is not in immediate danger, while the student, 16, suffered minor facial wounds.

The attacker is already known to police for previous offenses related to supporting terrorism, media outlets reported.

The incident prompted an immediate lockdown of the school, confining about 250 students and staff to their classrooms until security forces secured the site.