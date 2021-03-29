Nechirvan Barzani to visit Paris tomorrow

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, will embark at the French capital, Paris, tomorrow, Tuesday.

Barzani's visit to the Elysee Palace comes upon an invitation by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

A press release of the Region’s Presidium said that the President of the Region will convene with the French President in the French Presidential Palace upon his landing. The meeting will discuss the bilateral relations between the two sides; the developments in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the region; COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism; the role of the Global Coalition; and an array of issues of common interests.